Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.10 Million

Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $414.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.90 million. Synaptics reported sales of $357.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $280.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $634,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

