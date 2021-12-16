Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 723,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,729. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

