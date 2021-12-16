Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Aptiv stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

