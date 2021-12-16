Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 91,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $493.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

