Zacks: Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Science Applications International by 31.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

