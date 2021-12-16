Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

ST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.26. 8,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.