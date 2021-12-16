Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 193.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $206.26 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average of $183.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.