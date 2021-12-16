Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $23.51 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $23.51 million and $282,929.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.26 or 0.99510204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00274958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00394987 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00139786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,978,931 coins and its circulating supply is 10,949,431 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

