Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $152.52 or 0.00319618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $329.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00141436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00086539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 13,317,912 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

