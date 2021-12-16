ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $774,153.99 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $774,153.99 and $501.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00215100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.94 or 0.00571409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00071109 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

