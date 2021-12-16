ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $888,596.48 and $348.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00222734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002987 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00700027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00068981 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

