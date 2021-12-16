ZEON Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $121,598.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207390 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

