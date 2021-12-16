Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 215.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

