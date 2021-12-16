Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 8,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,368.08 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,494.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,636.08.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.