Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

