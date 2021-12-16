Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

