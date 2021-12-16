Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 295.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

