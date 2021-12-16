Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

