Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,676 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.