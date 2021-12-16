Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198,766 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $106.42 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

