Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth $10,918,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Matson by 768.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 160,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 76.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $246,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MATX opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

