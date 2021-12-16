Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.