Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,376 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,730 shares of company stock valued at $139,876 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

