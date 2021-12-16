Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,243 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.