Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,186 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 780.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.