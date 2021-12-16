Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 115,662 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $750.35 million, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

