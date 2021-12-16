Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 16,730 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 41,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

IP stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

