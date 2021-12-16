Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111,606 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 99,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Corning by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 74,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

