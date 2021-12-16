Zilliqa Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.84 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $741.53 million and $36.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.55 or 0.00383849 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010513 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.46 or 0.01343573 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,431,854,920 coins and its circulating supply is 12,140,387,767 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

