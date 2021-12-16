ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.35 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $86.35 million and approximately $55,905.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.42 or 0.08251572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,783.10 or 0.99960277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

