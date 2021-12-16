Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,448,000 after acquiring an additional 194,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

