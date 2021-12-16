ZINC Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. ZINC has a total market cap of $32,558.51 and $227.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

