Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

