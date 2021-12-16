ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $421.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $366,068.53 and approximately $421.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00398467 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,329,599,338 coins and its circulating supply is 16,669,046,503 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

