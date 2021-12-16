ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $611,255.22 and approximately $35.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

