Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.12

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.12 and traded as low as $41.79. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 66,289 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

