ZUSD Trading Down 0.6% This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.46 million and $43,142.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

