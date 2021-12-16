Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $334.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

