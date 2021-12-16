Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.27

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 64180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

ZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 336,702 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

