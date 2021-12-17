-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Genasys reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNSS opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Genasys has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.50.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

