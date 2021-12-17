$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATY. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

AcuityAds stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 5,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,132. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

