-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $360,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

