-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.21. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

