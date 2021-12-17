$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242,457 shares of company stock worth $280,594,729 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,313. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.