$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242,457 shares of company stock worth $280,594,729 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,313. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.