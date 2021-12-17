-$0.20 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -790.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the airline’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the airline’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

