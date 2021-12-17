$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 31.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,186. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

