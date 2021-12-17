-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TYRA stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 61,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,480. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $111,228,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

