-$0.23 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:VYNE remained flat at $$1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,544,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,174. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

