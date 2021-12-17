-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 19,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,141. The stock has a market cap of $374.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

