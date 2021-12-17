-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

CELC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $12.79 on Friday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $190.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.53.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

